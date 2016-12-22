Sochi 2014: US crushes Slovakia 7-1 in opening game of men's Olympic hockey

February 14, 2014.

Slovakia's ice hockey men's team failed, while the United States made a powerful statement of intent in the Olympic men's hockey competition with a 7-1 demolition of Slovakia in the opening Group A game.

The US dominated from the start as six different players netted goals, while Paul Stastny claimed two. John Carlson scored first goal on 15's minute of the first period. Tomas Tatar tied the game for Slovakia early in the second period, but that served only to infuriate the Americans, who scored six times in the next 15 minutes.

The Slovaks were attempting to sit back and play a defensive game but found themselves overrun by the Americans. Halak was replaced for Slovakia after the fifth goal, his substitute Peter Budaj allowed two more.

The US ice hockey team is looking to improve on their silver from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games. Slovakia's team finished fourth at the 2010 Games, Slovaks also won the silver medal at 2014 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.