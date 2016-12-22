Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs expects an intensification of economic cooperation with Malta

January 27, 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajčák met with his Maltese counterpart George Vella, who was accompanying the President of the Republic of Malta, George Abela, during his official visit to Slovakia.

The ministers discussed further development of bilateral relations, selected European issues and current foreign policy issues. They agreed that the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Malta, which was signed during the visit, is an incentive to increase cooperation during the time when both countries are preparing for their first presidency of the EU Council. Together with the Netherlands, they also want to implement a joint 18 month program within the Trio Presidency. “We see the potential of joint progress mainly in strengthening the internal market of the EU, stable economic and monetary union and the intricate energy policy of the Union, based on the efficient use of resources, their safety and sustainable development,” minister M. Lajčák said. The first business meeting of the Trio representatives will take place in Bratislava in late March 2014 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

The ministers agreed that they expect an intensification of economic cooperation, which was also discussed at the Slovak-Malta Economic Forum, organised by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

/Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic/