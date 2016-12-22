Development of prices in production area in December 2013

January 28, 2014.

Output prices of the domestic market dropped by 0,1 % in December 2013, compared with November 2013. Prices fell in electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply by 0,6 % and in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation by 0,1 %. Prices grew in mining and quarrying by 1,2 % and in manufacturing by 0,2 %.

In manufacturing, prices increased in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products by 1,9 %, transport equipment by 0,8 %, chemicals and chemical products; machinery and equipment n.e.c. equally by 0,5 %, textiles, apparel, leather and related products by 0,3 %, rubber and plastic products by 0,1 %. Prices of food, beverages and tobacco products were reduced by 0,8 %, wood, paper products and printing by 0,6 %, other manufacture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 0,5 %, basic metal and fabricated metal products by 0,3 %, computer, electronic and optical products; electrical equipment equally by 0,1 %. Prices of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations did not change.

In December 2013, compared with December 2012, output prices of the domestic market decreased by 1,7 %. Prices declined in mining and quarrying by 2,8 %, electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply by 2,1 % and in manufacturing by 1,5 %. Prices rose in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation by 1,7 %.

In manufacturing, prices fell in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products by 6,3 %, chemicals and chemical products by 4,8 %, electrical equipment by 3,2 %, basic metal and fabricated metal products by 2,9 %, food, beverages and tobacco products by 1,4 %, wood, paper products and printing by 0,5 %, rubber and plastic products by 0,1 %. Prices rose in manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 4,3 %, textiles, apparel, leather and related products by 2,9 %, machinery and equipment n.e.c. by 1,6 %, other manufacture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 0,5 %, transport equipment; computer, electronic and optical products equally by 0,1 %.

In 2013, compared with the year 2012, output prices of the domestic market fell, on average, by 0,1 %, as a result of lower prices of manufacturing by 0,3 % and electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply by 0,1 %. Prices grew in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation by 2,7 %, mining and quarrying by 0,2 %.

In December 2013, compared with November 2013, output prices of the non-domestic market declined by 0,4 %. Prices decreased in mining and quarrying; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply equally by 0,5 % and in manufacturing by 0,3 %. Prices rose in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation by 2,2 %.

In manufacturing, prices fell in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products by 1,3 %, wood, paper products and printing; basic metal and fabricated metal products equally by 0,7 %, computer, electronic and optical products by 0,5 %, electrical equipment; machinery and equipment n.e.c. equally by 0,4 %, food, beverages and tobacco products; rubber and plastic products; transport equipment equally by 0,1 %. Prices of chemicals and chemical products grew by 1,1 %, other manufacture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 0,6 %, textiles, apparel, leather and related products by 0,2 %. Prices did not change in manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

In December 2013, compared with December 2012, export prices fell by 2,7 %. Prices of water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation were reduced by 9,3 %, mining and quarrying by 3,9 %, electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply by 7,7 % and manufacturing by 2,4 %.

In manufacturing, prices dropped in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 7 %, chemicals and chemical products by 5,5 %, coke and refined petroleum products by 3 %, transport equipment by 2,2 %, basic metal and fabricated metal products by 2,1 %, electrical equipment by 1,4 %, rubber and plastic products; wood, paper products and printing equally by 1,3 %, other manufacture, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 1,2 %, food, beverages and tobacco products by 0,2 %. Prices rose in manufacture of textiles, apparel, leather and related products by 7,1 %, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 4 %, machinery and equipment n.e.c. by 1,5 %.

In 2013, compared with 2012, output prices of the non-domestic market decreased, on average, by 1,4 %, as a result of lower prices in mining and quarrying by 2,4 %, manufacturing by 1,5 %, electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply by 1,2 %. Prices increased in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation by 0,1 %.

Agricultural products prices

In December 2013, agricultural products prices were lower, year-on-year, by 10,4 %. Prices of crop products dropped by 16,2 % and prices of animal products by 2,6 %.

In crop products, prices of cereals fell by 29,6 %, oil-seeds and oleaginous fruits by 26,8 %. Prices of legumes rose by 3,9 %, potatoes by 68 %, fruit and vegetables by 9,3 %. In animal products prices of hen edible eggs declined by 23,6 %, live fish by 3 % and raw sheep wool in pot by 13,3 %. Prices of beef cattle and calves grew by 0,8 %, raw cow milk by 10,2 %, slaughter lambs and sheep by 0,4 %, slaughter poultry by 0,2 % and slaughter pigs by 0,2 %.

In 2013, agricultural products prices fell, on average, by 4,9 % as a result of lower prices of crop products by 8,1 % and animal products by 0,7 %.

Construction work prices

In December 2013, compared with November 2013, construction work prices grew by 0,2 %. Compared with December 2012, they increased by 1,2 %. In 2013, construction work prices increased, on average, by 0,7 %, year-on-year.

Prices of construction materials and components

Prices of construction materials and components rose by 0,1 % in December 2013, compared with November 2013. Compared with December 2012, they dropped by 2,1 %. In 2013, prices of construction materials and components decreased, on average by 0,8 %, year-on-year.

/Statistical Office of Slovak Republic/